Heidi Montag Thinks Travis Kelce Is "The One" for Taylor Swift

Heidi Montag has weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sweet romance—and she's fully on board.

"I think Travis is the one for her," The Hills alum told Us Weekly. "I don’t know, and I haven’t talked to her people or anything like that, but it seems like they’re a match made in heaven, so I hope so."

Montag continued, "They look really happy together and really fun. And it’s so fun to watch her at the games and be really immersed in his family and hers too."

The TV star also made predictions as to Swift and Kelce's future together.

"I could see them easily with three kids, two kids," she said. "They’re both very mobile for their jobs, so they could live anywhere they wanted and continue to travel and have family to help them."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since last summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As to what qualifies Montag to discuss Swift's love life, the reality star noted that she's "not super close friends" with the singer, but that she is a big fan of her as a person.

"We’ve [Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt] met her several times and she’s been nothing but so gracious and down to earth and funny and nice," she said.

"Spencer really supported the Reputation album and loved it and was one of the only people publicly who was really backing Taylor."

For context, Swift released Reputation after retreating from the public eye for a while in the wake of her public controversy involving Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. (Does the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty unlock any core memories for you?)

The Midnights singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating since last summer, and their relationship has been surprisingly public given Swift's famous discretion. Right now, they're apparently on vacation in the Bahamas, so that's nice for them!