Kendall Jenner Elevated Her All-Black Look With a Bright Red Sweater

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The "model off-duty" look is perhaps my favorite fashion trope, and few people do it better than Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel stepped out in New York City on Sunday wearing a picture perfect outfit—and her star piece is still available to buy online if you feel so inclined.

Jenner wore a high-necked black tank top with tailored black pants, black heels, black sunglasses, and a black Gucci horsebit bag. She wore her hair middle-parted and up in a tight bun. In a super simple yet highly effective move, she then elevated the whole look with a crimson red knit sweater draped casually over her shoulders, which was the Cimone V-neck from By Malene Birger.

(Image credit: Getty)

By Malene Birger Cimone Knitted Sweater $400 at Net-a-Porter

Jenner was out on the town for a date night with her boyfriend Bad Bunny, and the two headed to the Luis Miguel concert at Madison Square Garden that evening.

The 818 founder and the musician first sparked dating rumors back in February of this year, per People. They have since been spotted riding horses together, partying at Coachella, and watching the Lakers play, among many other fun dates.

Jenner and her ex of two years, basketball player Devin Booker, broke up in June of last year—reportedly after attending sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding "put things into perspective" for the model. She has previously been linked to the likes of Harry Styles and Nick Jonas, but has always been very discreet when it comes to her love life.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and his ex Gabriela Berlingeri sparked breakup rumors around the same time he was first linked to Jenner in the press, but we don't know when it happened, nor why they split.