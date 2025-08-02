Fans Question Kim Cattrall's Mysterious Instagram Post, as Kristin Davis Reveals She's "Profoundly Sad" 'And Just Like That' Is Ending

Fans and hate-watchers of Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... are not okay. Following the announcement that the HBO Max series will wrap at the end of its third season, the show's cast took to social media to share their thoughts about Carrie Bradshaw's story coming to an end. Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones in the original series and subsequent movies, also posted on Instagram, and fans are wondering if she was subtly referencing And Just Like That... abruptly ending.

Actress Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, re-shared showrunner Michael Patrick King's statement announcing the end of And Just Like That... and added her own emotional message. "I am profoundly sad," Davis captioned her Instagram post. "I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love...And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever." She also commented on the post, writing, "Thank you to you all...You hold me up and I do not take it for granted."

"And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever."

Meanwhile, Cattrall—who famously declined returning for the Sex and the City spinoff—shared a photo of a beautiful sunset, along with the caption, "It's the end of a very long week."

Even though Cattrall's Instagram didn't reference the Sex and the City spinoff, fans interpreted the timing of her post as being connected to the show's cancellation.

Cynthia Nixon, who has played Miranda Hobbs throughout the franchise, shared her own tribute on Instagram. "I can't believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over," she captioned her post. "It has been such a delight from start to finish. I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other's lives. Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come! And don't miss these last few episodes: surprises in store!"

Still, most And Just Like That... hate-watchers will agree: there's no better time to start planning that Samantha Jones in London spinoff starring Cattrall.