Kylie Jenner Copies Carrie Bradshaw's Most Hated Look in a Bra Top and Belt

I kind of love it?

kylie jenner wears a white crochet bra top and belt with skirt on a yacht
(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Carrie Bradshaw likes her outfits the way she likes her love life: absolutely chaotic. With the return of Sex and the City to screens via Netflix, a new spotlight has, once again, been shone on Carrie Bradshaw's outrageous closet. Many of her '90s-era outfits have stood the test of time, but when it comes to a select few, today's fans can't help but wonder: Why?

Though she had many questionable moments throughout the series (and the reboot, let's be honest), there's one Bradshaw original that holds the top spot for sartorial chaos—and Kylie Jenner just copied it.

In Season 4, Episode 15, titled “Change of a Dress,” Carrie goes wedding dress shopping with Miranda wearing a cropped pink button-up and lime green midi skirt, with a matching belt slung around her bare waist.

carrie bradshaw wears a pink button-up and green skirt with a belt around her waist in season 4 of sex and the city, Episode 15, titled “Change of a Dress”

The original, controversial belt look Carrie Bradshaw wore on Sex and the City.

(Image credit: HBO)

There's a lot to unpack with the look (the layered crop tops! the headpiece!), but Carrie's underboob belt is easily the most unhinged fashion choice she's ever made. It's that very style, however, that Kylie Jenner tapped into in her latest Instagram.

Photographed onboard a yacht at sun-down, Jenner posed Jack-and-Rose style at the bow of the ship. She wore a Venroy knit bra top in ivory and a matching linen midi skirt, accessorizing with a silver arm cuff and a belt around her exposed hips.

kylie jenner wears a white knit bra top and belt around her waist onboard a yacht

Kylie Jenner put a 2024 spin on Bradshaw's controversial look.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Though Jenner duplicated one of the most hotly-contested outfits in television history, her take was undeniably chic. The simple, all-white colorway—versus Carrie's deranged mix of pastel and print—gave the look an posh, beachy feel.

kylie jenner wears a white knit bra top and belt around her waist onboard a yacht

Another look at Jenner's styling.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

The belt placement is also a key player: while Carrie's was secured higher on her torso, Jenner's fell around her natural waist, which felt much less random. The belt itself is actually built into the skirt, a clever design detail from Acne Studios.

If the And Just Like That... costume designer is reading this, put Carrie in this skirt ASAP.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

