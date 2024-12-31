If Keeping Up With the Jenner-Chalamets is your favorite imaginary reality show, then you're in luck, because it sounds like there will be plenty to keep up with for the foreseeable future.

To say that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong would be accurate, but it would also be an understatement. According to a new report from People, things have been going so well that the couple is taking a big step forward in their relationship—or, more specifically, in Chalamet's relationship with Jenner's kids.

Although the pair have been going strong for more than a year and half, Jenner wanted to take things slow when it came to integrating Chalamet into the lives of her two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2. Now, a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder says, she's ready to make Chalamet part of her family.

"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” the source says. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'”

Earlier this month, a source told Page Six about the pair's early Christmas celebration with Stormi and Aire, revealing that they "had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights" and adding that "the kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together."

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023 and, although they have kept their relationship relatively low-key and private, they've never hidden their feelings for each other during the times they have been spotted together in public either (see: their notorious Golden Globes PDA in January and their cuddly meatball-fueled date in NYC in October) and insiders have described the relationship as serious for a while now.

“Her relationship with him is great and very easy," People's most recent Jenner/Chalamet source said. "He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."

So it sounds like we all get to keep on keeping up with these two for, well, potentially forever (and maybe someday, if we all wish really hard, Keeping Up With the Jenner-Chalamets can leave our collective imaginations and jump onto our screens—probably not, but maybe, right?).