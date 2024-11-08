Madonna Eats "F*** Trump" Cake and Shares Her Upset Over the Election

Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England.
Madonna is eating her feelings—literally.

The star took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 7 to show off a beautiful cake she ate the previous day, decorated with glacé cherries as well as multicolored piping that made it look a bit like a sunflower. But it was the cake's inscription the singer was drawing our attention to: The creation read "F*** TRUMP" in big, bold, iced letters—in brown, for extra visual effect.

Madonna captioned the photo, "Stuffed my face with this cake last night," adding, "Thanks to @pia_pressure_"

Madonna showed off the "F*** TRUMP" cake she devoured the day after the presidential election.

Pia Hambour is Madonna's chef and the creator of this cake, and she shared a clearer view of the cake on her own professional Instagram page as well.

In a second Story, Madonna shared a selfie with the words, "trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he's good for the economy?"

Madonna shares her thoughts on Trump being re-elected President.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by a long list of people, and was convicted as part of a "hush money" trial, per CBS News, making him the first-ever convicted felon to become President of the United States.

Madonna had endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent VP Kamala Harris days before the election, writing on Instagram, "Paris was so FUN! It was hard to leave, but I had. to come home.toV.O.T.E. @kamalaharris For. President!!!!"

She was one of an overwhelming majority of A-listers to endorse Harris, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, John Legend, Aubrey Plaza, Stevie Nicks, Barack and Michelle Obama, Mindy Kaling, Cardi B, Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and so many more.

Donald Trump, as for him, had the support of public figures including Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, and Caitlyn Jenner.

