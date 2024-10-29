Selena Gomez deviated from her all-black outfit hot streak for a special event double-header on Monday, Oct. 28.

Photographers caught Gomez at the world premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles. The Rare Beauty billionaire, who will briefly reprise the role of Alex Russo in the Disney+ series, graced the premiere's purple carpet in a custom Rodarte red sequin and embroidered collar gown styled by Erin Walsh. The strapless crimson dress played perfectly into fashion's hyper-fixation on the cherry red color trend, after the hue dominated both the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 runways at the likes of Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, and Tibi.

The series, which is inspired by the original Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, follows an adult Justin Russo—Alex's older brother, who is played by David Henrie—as he mentors a young wizard-in-training. Gomez and Henrie were all smiles as they reunited at the Monday evening screening after co-starring on the show for four seasons between 2006 and 2012.

Selena Gomez wears custom Rodarte to reunite with David Henrie at the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez accessorized her custom look with matching red slingback heels and plenty of white gold and diamond jewelry from Messika, including a dangling pair of Fiery earrings, a D-Vibes ring, two Glam'Azone double rings, and a My Twin Trilogy ring. She also kept the same black manicure she wore with her Alice in Wonderland Halloween costume last weekend.

It's been weeks since the actor has hit the red carpet in anything but black. The last time Gomez wore Rodarte, she chose a rosette-embellished gown dripping in sequins to promote Emilia Pérez—preceded and followed by classic LBDs in nearly every cut, color, and fabric imaginable for film festival premieres and panels. She's wanted her first prestige leading role to come with a more refined look on the red carpet—but now that she's doing press for other projects, she can branch out on the color wheel.

The Only Murders in the Building star did more than walk the purple carpet in her Rodarte frock, though. Before the premiere, she wore the dress to vote for Kamala Harris by mail in a clip subsequently shared to TikTok. Even though Gomez was technically wearing red instead of Democratic blue while casting her ballot, she added a blue heart emoji atop a selfie shared to Instagram to make her political leanings clear.

Selena Gomez poses with a mailbox after voting for Kamala Harris by mail. (Image credit: TikTok/@selenagomez)

Leave it to Gomez to find the most glamorous possible way to exercise her constitutional rights.

