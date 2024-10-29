Selena Gomez Casts Her Vote for Kamala Harris, Then Hits Her TV Premiere, in a Custom Red Rodarte Dress
The Rare Beauty mogul took a brief break from her all-black outfit streak.
Selena Gomez deviated from her all-black outfit hot streak for a special event double-header on Monday, Oct. 28.
Photographers caught Gomez at the world premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles. The Rare Beauty billionaire, who will briefly reprise the role of Alex Russo in the Disney+ series, graced the premiere's purple carpet in a custom Rodarte red sequin and embroidered collar gown styled by Erin Walsh. The strapless crimson dress played perfectly into fashion's hyper-fixation on the cherry red color trend, after the hue dominated both the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 runways at the likes of Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, and Tibi.
The series, which is inspired by the original Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, follows an adult Justin Russo—Alex's older brother, who is played by David Henrie—as he mentors a young wizard-in-training. Gomez and Henrie were all smiles as they reunited at the Monday evening screening after co-starring on the show for four seasons between 2006 and 2012.
Gomez accessorized her custom look with matching red slingback heels and plenty of white gold and diamond jewelry from Messika, including a dangling pair of Fiery earrings, a D-Vibes ring, two Glam'Azone double rings, and a My Twin Trilogy ring. She also kept the same black manicure she wore with her Alice in Wonderland Halloween costume last weekend.
It's been weeks since the actor has hit the red carpet in anything but black. The last time Gomez wore Rodarte, she chose a rosette-embellished gown dripping in sequins to promote Emilia Pérez—preceded and followed by classic LBDs in nearly every cut, color, and fabric imaginable for film festival premieres and panels. She's wanted her first prestige leading role to come with a more refined look on the red carpet—but now that she's doing press for other projects, she can branch out on the color wheel.
The Only Murders in the Building star did more than walk the purple carpet in her Rodarte frock, though. Before the premiere, she wore the dress to vote for Kamala Harris by mail in a clip subsequently shared to TikTok. Even though Gomez was technically wearing red instead of Democratic blue while casting her ballot, she added a blue heart emoji atop a selfie shared to Instagram to make her political leanings clear.
Leave it to Gomez to find the most glamorous possible way to exercise her constitutional rights.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Jennifer Lopez's Naked Shoe Obsession Knows No Season
In her view, they're more than fall-appropriate.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Hilariously Shuts Down Critics: "Woke Up Beautiful Again"
Ten out of ten, no notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tom Brady Posts Mysterious Message as Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News Breaks
What does it all mean?!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Proves Naked Shoes Are Fall-Appropriate in Peep-Toe Pumps, Trousers, and a Black Birkin
In her view, they're more than fall-appropriate.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Best 2024 CFDA Awards Looks Celebrate All-American Glamour
This year's looks highlighted emerging brands and industry power players.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Styles Herself Like a Boss for the 2024 CFDA Awards, in a White Blazer and Diamonds
She dripped in diamonds.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner's Feathered Gown at the 2024 CFDA Awards Is So 'Black Swan'-Coded
The beauty mogul hit the CFDA Awards red carpet in a 'Black Swan'-coded look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Surprises the 2024 CFDA Awards With an Even More Unexpected Carolina Herrera Gown
This Carolina Herrera look is a gift that keeps on giving.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Cynthia Erivo Looks Like a Wicked Sorceress at the 2024 CFDA Awards
The British actor is on hand to host tonight's awards in custom Zac Posen.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Michelle Obama's Armor for a Battleground State Speech With Kamala Harris? A Theory Suit
The look was polished and purposeful—while matching with VP Harris.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber's Under-$500 Bag, Ballet Flats, and Sunglasses Are the Only Accessories She Needs
The model's all-white, off-duty look includes all the pieces she wears most.
By Hanna Lustig Published