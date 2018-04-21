KJ Apa Took the Stage at Coachella, and It Was Lit

Riverdale star KJ Apa made all your Archie Andrews rockstar dreams come true this weekend at Coachella. The actor joined Kyga on stage and played guitar. NBD.

Footage of the miraculous event has been spreading on Twitter, where Apa's fans are still not over the semi-surprise performance.

Festivalgoers couldn't get over Apa's performance and his guitar solo in particular.

Oh my god @kj_apa just slayed it. His solo was so incredible and wow wow wow I’m so proud of him. That guitar solo was everything #Coachella #COACHELLASXM — Marta (@Martaaaaa) April 21, 2018

One fan even shared a throwback picture of Apa performing as a little kid, just to remind everyone how far he's come.

from just yodeling at walmart for a small audience, he made it to coachella to fulfill his dreams. his journey is what inspired me the most. truly, kj apa is a skinny legend. pic.twitter.com/Vlse7kJWg3 — sarah (@adorebughead) April 21, 2018

"From just yodeling at walmart for a small audience, he made it to coachella to fulfill his dreams. his journey is what inspired me the most. truly, kj apa is a skinny legend," they wrote.

The performance was lit—literally, by fireworks that showered the stage as he played. Full rockstar treatment.

Apa teased his Coachella appearance on Instagram earlier this week. "See ya on stage with @kygomusic #Coachella," he wrote.

In another Instagram post after his performance, he described the experience of being on stage at Coachella as "Crazy." Next year, please bring Josie and the Pussycats, KJ.