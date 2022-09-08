Prince Louis Refused to Take Prince William's Hand as They Arrived at Lambrook School

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Something tells me we're not done getting a laugh out of Prince Louis' big personality.
After the young royal, 4, delighted us during the Jubilee in June with his many facial expressions, and had to be dealt with by his older sister Charlotte when he tried to use her as a footstool, it's following his first day of school at Lambrook near Windsor that Louis is making headlines again.
In a video showing Prince William, Kate Middleton, George, Charlotte and Louis walking up to the school gates for the children's first day, the dad of three can clearly be seen offering his youngest child his hand, which Louis considers and promptly ignores (via the Mirror).
Taking the rejection in his stride, the Duke of Cambridge settles for giving Louis a little hair ruffle to show him his affection and possibly make him feel more comfortable about starting a new school.
But for body language expert Judi James, Louis wasn't particularly anxious about it all. "Louis’ eyes are fixed forward but his expression is one of determination rather than nervousness about a first day at school," she observed, speaking to The Sun.
She continued, "He's happy to be in the spotlight and keen to entertain everyone, as we saw at the Jubilee."
While Prince William referred to his little brood as "all the gang" upon greeting Lambrook headmaster Jonathan Perry and his wife Jenny, James has another nickname for them all: "It’s 'Team Cambridge' now, a line-up of five looking pretty invincible, and with Louis dressed like his brother and with a very confident sister to act as role model, it’s no wonder he arrives with that look of quiet determination."
What did I tell you? Big personality.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
