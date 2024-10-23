Could This New Royal Job Be “The Perfect Way” for Prince Andrew to Return to His Family’s Good Graces?

Prince Andrew's reputation in the Royal Family hasn't exactly been stellar in recent years, thanks to his friendship with his late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein and a subsequent civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, which was settled out of court in 2022. The resulting underage sex scandal led to his withdrawal from public duties and the stripping of his military titles and royal patronages—but one reporter wondered if there's a royal job that's right up Andrew's alley.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Daily Mail writer Richard Eden included an item in his Eden Confidential column that pondered whether the Duke of York could help out his family. "Out of work since he gave up royal duties five years ago, here’s the perfect way for Prince Andrew to return to The Firm: King Charles is seeking a helicopter pilot," the columnist penned.

As Marie Claire reported this week, the Royal Family is currently recruiting for an applicant to join The King’s Helicopter Flight team, which transports members of the Royal Family while they carry out official duties across the United Kingdom.

Prince Andrew, seen in 1983, flew helicopters during the Falklands War. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like his nephew Prince William, who worked as a search-and-rescue pilot before focusing on full-time royal duties, Andrew happens to be a trained helicopter pilot.

And while the public's current perception of Prince Andrew might be at an all-time low, in the 1980s he was seen as a hero, with the Duke of York serving "bravely as a helicopter pilot and instructor during the Falklands War," as Eden noted.

Both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles expressed concern over Prince William flying his family in helicopters over the years, but would they count on Andrew to take on the job? The Duke of York certainly possesses the skills required for the role, such as "extensive flying experience in multi-engine helicopters," per the Royal Family's job advertisement. But as Eden pointed out, one of the position's requirements "could present a challenge."

Per the job listing, the new helicopter pilot will "bring excellent communication and interpersonal skills," something that seems to have been a concern after Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight interview.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors