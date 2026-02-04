Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor expressed his frustration about being kept out of the royal limelight in a series of emails that were released as part of the Epstein files over the weekend. The Daily Mail shared details of the message, which a friend of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 after a photo of Andrew and the late sex offender walking in Central Park was published.

The female friend wrote: "'A' is sad and frustrated. Considering abdication but he's like a zoo animal, no way now for him to thrive." The message continued by alleging that Queen Elizabeth told her favorite son to seek employment. "Queen said np royal list (sic), get a job," the email read.

The woman also wrote about taking her laundry to Royal Lodge, adding, "I hope that wasn't rude. A said yes, but S wasn't amused. I needed yoga clothes."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is pictured with Queen Elizabeth in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew is pictured at St George's Chapel on Easter morning 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Andrew and Sarah, Epstein replied and told the friend, "Careful - there is a Daily Mail rat, close to him, not her. He is unaware."

The former Duke of York moved out of his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, on February 2, as confirmed by multiple outlets. He's now staying at Wood Farm, the Sandringham retreat Prince Philip stayed in during his final years, until renovations are completed on his new home, Marsh Farm.

In other messages released last week, Ferguson wrote to Epstein and compared herself to Tudor wives who were beheaded for their mistakes.

Per the media outlet, she wrote to the convicted sex offender: "Just as I always said, no woman has ever left the Royal Family with her head, and the [sic] cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me. Totally to obliteration. I have no words."