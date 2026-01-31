Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were demoted by King Charles in 2025, and forced to relinquish their royal titles. However, the release of additional Epstein files has caused the former Duke and Duchess of York to hit the headlines once again. And according to one royal biographer, Sarah and Andrew have been caught in a plethora of lies over the years, which has permanently damaged their reputations.

"You can't believe a single word either Andrew or Sarah Ferguson says and I learned that over my four years of research," royal author Andrew Lownie told the Daily Mail. "They lie even about things they don't need to lie about. So, I'm afraid their reputations are absolutely in the dust. Neither of them can ever recover from what's been emerging."

Lownie—the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York—also alleged that Epstein used Andrew to gain access to other Royal Family members. "Epstein got very close to the Royal Family and he was using Andrew to get to [Queen Elizabeth]," Lownie suggested to the outlet. "I think Epstein thought that he could be doing business things for The Queen."

"Epstein got very close to the Royal Family." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal biographer continued, "I have no doubt that the members of the Royal Family probably met Epstein, that hasn't emerged yet. The family were helping Andrew, whether inadvertently or advertently, knowing who the people were." Lownie explained, "But, he had the support of the family for what he was doing, so it wouldn't surprise me to have The Queen meeting some of these people, like Epstein."

"You can't believe a single word either Andrew or Sarah Ferguson says." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lownie further alleged, "Andrew was very integral to the whole operation. He would have seen everything, he would have known an awful lot."

Basically, it sounds as though Ferguson and Andrew will struggle to make any sort of comeback following the latest Epstein allegations.