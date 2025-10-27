Recent reports suggest that Prince Andrew might be forced to move out of his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, following resurfaced allegations regarding his connection to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, former Royal Family staff members have reflected on what it was really like to work for Prince Andrew.

In the biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, royal historian Andrew Lownie explored what staff experienced working for the disgraced royal. According to Lownie (via the Express), a source shared that Prince Andrew allegedly believed that royal staff members were "there to serve and not to question his actions."

According to the Express, "Andrew demanded that maids climb four floors of stairs just to open his curtains for him, even if he was lying beside the windows," per Lownie's book.

Lownie also alleged that royal staff were instructed to bow for Prince Andrew anytime he entered a room. When anyone forgot, the prince would allegedly say, "Let's try that again," before leaving the room only to walk back in.

Meanwhile, "a member of staff had one aide punished by being removed from his role because he didn't like the appearance of a mole on the man's face," the Express reported, from an anecdote in Lownie's book. According to the biography, another staff member was allegedly fired for "wearing a nylon tie."

It was previously revealed in a 2022 ITV documentary that Prince Andrew was very particular about his stuffed toy collection. A former royal police officer alleged (via The Sun), "[Andrew's bed] had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned and there was a card in a drawer. It was a picture of these bears all in situ. The reason for the laminated picture was that if those bears weren't put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream."

Basically, working for the former Duke of York was allegedly quite challenging at times.