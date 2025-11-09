On Saturday, November 7, celebrities gathered at Jeff Bezos's mansion for Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. Rhode founder Hailey Bieber was photographed wearing a vintage Bob Mackie black sequin gown, embracing the event's James Bond theme. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the event holding hands, and they also fully embraced Ian Fleming's iconic spy.

For the star-studded event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sleek black long-sleeve turtleneck gown, featuring a thigh-high leg split. She accessorized her dress with a pair of $1,105 Aquazzura Black Tie Sandals and the brand's Bow Detail Clutch Bag, both in an espresso shade. For jewelry, Meghan wore her beloved Cartier Love Bracelet in Yellow Gold, and Aquazzura's $625 Love Link Earrings.

Prince Harry kept his outfit simple, channeling James Bond in a flawless tuxedo. The Duke of Sussex also wore a red poppy in honor of Remembrance Sunday, paying tribute to troops who served in World War II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed 70th birthday party. (Image credit: Roger / BACKGRID)

The same night, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry also attended the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell, where they were photographed with Serena Williams.

Duchess Meghan and Serena William at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell. (Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

It was recently revealed that Duchess Meghan is returning to acting with a small part in the Amazon MGM Studios movie Close Personal Friends. The film stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding. The Duchess of Sussex, who will portray herself in the film, looked every inch the movie star at Jenner's party.

