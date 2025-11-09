Meghan Markle Styles a Turtleneck Gown With a Leg Split, Bow Tie Sandals, and an Aquazzura Clutch
Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked suave in a tuxedo for Kris Jenner's Bond-themed birthday party.
On Saturday, November 7, celebrities gathered at Jeff Bezos's mansion for Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. Rhode founder Hailey Bieber was photographed wearing a vintage Bob Mackie black sequin gown, embracing the event's James Bond theme. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the event holding hands, and they also fully embraced Ian Fleming's iconic spy.
For the star-studded event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sleek black long-sleeve turtleneck gown, featuring a thigh-high leg split. She accessorized her dress with a pair of $1,105 Aquazzura Black Tie Sandals and the brand's Bow Detail Clutch Bag, both in an espresso shade. For jewelry, Meghan wore her beloved Cartier Love Bracelet in Yellow Gold, and Aquazzura's $625 Love Link Earrings.
Prince Harry kept his outfit simple, channeling James Bond in a flawless tuxedo. The Duke of Sussex also wore a red poppy in honor of Remembrance Sunday, paying tribute to troops who served in World War II.
The same night, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry also attended the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell, where they were photographed with Serena Williams.
It was recently revealed that Duchess Meghan is returning to acting with a small part in the Amazon MGM Studios movie Close Personal Friends. The film stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding. The Duchess of Sussex, who will portray herself in the film, looked every inch the movie star at Jenner's party.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Meghan Markle
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.