Prince Harry Reveals His Favorite Thing About Raising Lilibet and Archie in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem very settled in their Montecito, California home, where they are raising their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While attending the Invictus Games in Canada, Prince Harry spoke to a former rugby player and revealed what it's like raising kids in California.

Former rugby player Richie McCaw, who is from New Zealand, recounted his conversation with the Duke of Sussex to Us Weekly. "I said, 'How things go?' And he goes, 'Well, life's going on pretty good.'" According to McCaw, Harry explained, "Yeah, I can drop the kids off at school...without any issue."

McCaw continued, "And hey, we all take that for granted, don't we?...But tough situation to be in...however you look at it."

During the Invictus Games 2025, McCaw took a selfie with the Duke of Sussex, which he posted on Instagram. "Great to be in Vancouver supporting the wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games this afternoon," he captioned the picture.

Discussing the photo, McCaw told Us Weekly, "We've rubbed shoulders with the Royal Family a few times." He continued, "I haven't spent a lot of time with Harry, but yeah, it was cool that you got to have a chat. And I didn't think a selfie like that would get so much attention."

Lilibet and Archie didn't accompany their parents to the Invictus Games 2025, but Duchess Meghan did celebrate her husband at an event prior to the opening ceremony. "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, 'Oh, it feels like home,'" the Duchess of Sussex explained (via Hello! magazine ). "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you."

Meghan ended her speech by telling the crowd, "I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you means to him. So it is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to this stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children, who will cheer you on from California."