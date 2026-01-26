King Charles's reconciliation with his son, Prince Harry, might be progressing, according to royal sources. In September 2025, the estranged father and son met at Clarence House in London for a "private tea." Now, The King has reportedly made "an enormous gesture," which could allegedly end the royal rift for good.

Writing on his Substack, royal expert Rob Shuter revealed, "King Charles III is quietly considering a dramatic—and deeply personal—move to mend his fractured relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: opening the gates of his most private sanctuary, Balmoral Castle."

A palace source told Shuter, "This is Charles's most personal residence." They continued, "Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal."

However, not everyone is on board with the idea, according to Shuter. "But inside palace walls, the idea is proving divisive," he explained.

Balmoral Castle in Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Shuter, "Harry and Meghan would be invited to stay during select family gatherings—a carefully calibrated olive branch designed to show the door to reconciliation is still open."

Unfortunately, one source claimed that some members of the Royal Family are unhappy about the alleged decision. "William is strongly opposed," one royal source told Shuter. "He believes it's too much, too soon—and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal."

Despite facing some alleged pushback from family members, "The King appears resolute," per Shuter.

"With the royal divide now stretching across years and continents, Charles reportedly sees this as one of the last meaningful gestures left—not as monarch, but as a father," the outlet reported. As a royal source claimed to the publication, "He knows time is precious...This is about family, not protocol."

Perhaps 2026 will be the year of royal reconciliation.