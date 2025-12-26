As father and son, King Charles and Prince William regularly attend royal engagements together. However, a new report is suggesting that The King isn't entirely happy with the implication that the Prince of Wales is "running" the British monarchy.

According to Us Weekly, King Charles is "'not thrilled' about the narrative that William is secretly pulling strings." A source told the outlet, "He doesn't feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he's King, everyone is focused on who will come next."

Royal expert Kristen Meinzer weighed in on the situation, telling the publication, "Some outlets say William is running things from the shadows, others say The King is still very much in charge. I suspect the latter is closer to the truth—after all, Charles waited a very long time to be The King."

Us Weekly also alleged that there might be a slight power struggle between the two royals. "Charles wants William to succeed, but William can be strong-minded and stubborn," a source explained.

Another source seemingly confirmed that Charles is very much in charge. "No power has been relinquished to William," they told the outlet. "William has his own office and staff separate from The King, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as King, and he's very supportive."

Pointing to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's demotion earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly, "Charles obviously briefed William and Kate, but it was fully his decision. They were fine with it; they weren't planning on working with Andrew anyway."

The source continued, "Kate and William have a lot of influence and a voice at the table, but the decision-making is The King." While William will eventually become King, his father is still very much in control of the monarchy right now, per sources familiar with the situation.