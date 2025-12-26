King Charles "Doesn't Feel Great About" Rumors Prince William Is Secretly "Running" the Monarchy "From the Shadows," Experts Claim
"Charles wants William to succeed, but William can be strong-minded and stubborn," a source noted.
As father and son, King Charles and Prince William regularly attend royal engagements together. However, a new report is suggesting that The King isn't entirely happy with the implication that the Prince of Wales is "running" the British monarchy.
According to Us Weekly, King Charles is "'not thrilled' about the narrative that William is secretly pulling strings." A source told the outlet, "He doesn't feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he's King, everyone is focused on who will come next."
Royal expert Kristen Meinzer weighed in on the situation, telling the publication, "Some outlets say William is running things from the shadows, others say The King is still very much in charge. I suspect the latter is closer to the truth—after all, Charles waited a very long time to be The King."
Us Weekly also alleged that there might be a slight power struggle between the two royals. "Charles wants William to succeed, but William can be strong-minded and stubborn," a source explained.
Another source seemingly confirmed that Charles is very much in charge. "No power has been relinquished to William," they told the outlet. "William has his own office and staff separate from The King, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as King, and he's very supportive."
Pointing to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's demotion earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly, "Charles obviously briefed William and Kate, but it was fully his decision. They were fine with it; they weren't planning on working with Andrew anyway."
The source continued, "Kate and William have a lot of influence and a voice at the table, but the decision-making is The King." While William will eventually become King, his father is still very much in control of the monarchy right now, per sources familiar with the situation.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.