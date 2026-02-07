Meghan Markle Reveals the Adorable Princess Diana Reference in Prince Harry's Home Office, Along With Her Own Valentine's Day-Inspired Accessories
Royal fans were delighted to spot the rare picture.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have built a life together in Montecito, California, where they're raising their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In an adorable Instagram Story, the Duchess of Sussex revealed one of the ways in which her husband is keeping his late mother, Princess Diana, present in their home.
In an Instagram Story shared on Meghan's official account, the duchess could be seen delivering her new As ever x Compartés chocolate collection to her husband in his office. Sadly, the limited edition chocolate bars—which retailed as a pack for $62—quickly sold out.
It's no wonder, then, that the Duke of Sussex appeared to be so excited about the gift, telling his wife, "Oh, yes please! Thank you, love you."
Royal fans were excited to get a glimpse inside Prince Harry's home office. While the royal sat at his desk, a plethora of cards, photos, and trinkets were visible behind him.
A large collection of military patches, given to Harry by the Ukrainian team at the Invictus Games, were displayed directly behind the prince. A framed picture of two pandas was also in view, along with a card declaring, "Love You Papa."
Most importantly, perhaps, a photograph of Prince Harry with his mom, Princess Diana, could be seen displayed in the office. According to People, royal fans spotted the picture, which showed the former Princess of Wales "in a white swimsuit, short-cropped hair held back by sunglasses atop her head, a beaming young Harry hugging her from behind."
Meghan, meanwhile, shared photos of some of her Valentine's Day accessories paired with items from her As ever collection.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As ever's raspberry spread was accessorized with a number of enviable items, including Guerlain's Rouge G Le Croco Case, Bottega Veneta's The Pouch Intrecciato Bag, and a pair of vintage gold Chanel clip-on earrings. Several chic household items also appeared in the photo, including a set of Cappuccino Cups and Saucers from H&M, and a red leather journal.
"Which one are you: Strawberry or Raspberry?" the caption asked. "Place your order today to receive by Valentine's Day."
The duchess's strawberry compilation included Logan Hollowell's Call on Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace, Short Leather Gloves in Red from St. John Knits, and a bottle of Buly 1803 Body Huile Antique Rose De Damas. It certainly seems as though Meghan and Harry are ready for Valentine's Day this year.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.