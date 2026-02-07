Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have built a life together in Montecito, California, where they're raising their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In an adorable Instagram Story, the Duchess of Sussex revealed one of the ways in which her husband is keeping his late mother, Princess Diana, present in their home.

In an Instagram Story shared on Meghan's official account, the duchess could be seen delivering her new As ever x Compartés chocolate collection to her husband in his office. Sadly, the limited edition chocolate bars—which retailed as a pack for $62—quickly sold out.

It's no wonder, then, that the Duke of Sussex appeared to be so excited about the gift, telling his wife, "Oh, yes please! Thank you, love you."

Royal fans were excited to get a glimpse inside Prince Harry's home office. While the royal sat at his desk, a plethora of cards, photos, and trinkets were visible behind him.

Prince Harry opening As ever chocolate from Meghan Markle. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Prince Harry appeared to be delighted with Meghan Markle's As ever chocolate bars. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

A large collection of military patches, given to Harry by the Ukrainian team at the Invictus Games, were displayed directly behind the prince. A framed picture of two pandas was also in view, along with a card declaring, "Love You Papa."

Most importantly, perhaps, a photograph of Prince Harry with his mom, Princess Diana, could be seen displayed in the office. According to People, royal fans spotted the picture, which showed the former Princess of Wales "in a white swimsuit, short-cropped hair held back by sunglasses atop her head, a beaming young Harry hugging her from behind."

Meghan, meanwhile, shared photos of some of her Valentine's Day accessories paired with items from her As ever collection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meghan Markle shares As ever images of her Valentine's Day accessories. (Image credit: Instagram/@aseverofficial)

As ever's raspberry spread was accessorized with a number of enviable items, including Guerlain's Rouge G Le Croco Case, Bottega Veneta's The Pouch Intrecciato Bag, and a pair of vintage gold Chanel clip-on earrings. Several chic household items also appeared in the photo, including a set of Cappuccino Cups and Saucers from H&M, and a red leather journal.

"Which one are you: Strawberry or Raspberry?" the caption asked. "Place your order today to receive by Valentine's Day."

Meghan Markle shares As ever images of her Valentine's Day accessories. (Image credit: Instagram/@aseverofficial)

The duchess's strawberry compilation included Logan Hollowell's Call on Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace, Short Leather Gloves in Red from St. John Knits, and a bottle of Buly 1803 Body Huile Antique Rose De Damas. It certainly seems as though Meghan and Harry are ready for Valentine's Day this year.