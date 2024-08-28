Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "So in Sync" and Protecting Their "Peace" in California

"She just wants peace, and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Düsseldorf on September 12, 2023.
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)
Since stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have built a new life in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, and they've continued to support the causes most important to them. For instance, the couple recently completely a successful royal tour of Colombia, and Prince Harry is set to visit New York in September.

In a new Us Weekly profile, sources who are allegedly close to the couple have opened about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life in America. Perhaps most importantly, the sources have delved into the couple's goals as they continue to transition from their senior royal family roles into new business ventures and charitable endeavors.

"Meghan has transitioned from actress to royal to entrepreneur," one source told the publication. "She’s worn many hats, but she believes age and experience have [prepared her] for a bigger purpose in life. She’s very happy with the role she’s carved out."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” in Kingston, Jamaica on January 23, 2024.

(Image credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

An insider also noted that the dramatic change, from living as senior royals to choosing a different path in America, hasn't always been easy. "You’re established in one world and then you enter another and your narrative is dictated by external forces," the source said of the couple's move.

According to one of the outlet's sources, the publication of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was a huge turning point for the couple. "[Harry and Meghan] realized, 'OK, we’re ready to move on. We want to focus on our future,'" the source explained. "'We can have meaning and importance separate from the lives we had previously.'"

As a result, the Sussexes are committed to moving past any negative situations and finding peace and happiness in the future. "Meghan doesn’t harbor any negative feelings," one source noted following reports of a royal family rift. "She just wants peace, and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany on September 06, 2022.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

Moving to California was a huge change for Brit Prince Harry, but according to a source, he's finding his feet there. "He’ll always be fond of his home country, but the way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority," the source told Us Weekly. "If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that."

Harry's commitment to family life apparently includes carrying out everyday parental duties. "They take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day," a source revealed to the publication. And at present, "the focus is very much on raising their two children," the source added.

Most importantly, Meghan and Harry's relationship remains solid. "They’re so in sync," a friend of the couple told the outlet. "Throughout their relationship, they’ve stood together no matter what."

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

