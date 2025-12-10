Pippa Middleton's $1.9 Million Farm Park Is Including One Relatable Christmas Tradition in Its Celebrations This Year
It's a treat that Pippa's kids Grace, Rose and Arthur might enjoy at home, too.
Pippa Middleton made a rare public appearance while attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last week, skipping sister Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert in favor of the Formula 1 event. And while she didn't bundle up in blue and green (or a cool-girl Sézane suit, like sister-in-law Alizée), Pippa is celebrating the season back in England with a suitably festive tradition.
The 42-year-old and her husband, James Matthews, bought Bucklebury Farm— a family attraction close to the Middleton family's Berkshire, England home—in 2020. Nephew Prince George, 12, enjoyed visiting when he was young, and now the Matthews family has transformed the farm with a petting zoo, indoor play barn, glamping area, deer safaris and plenty of seasonal events.
Kids around the world enjoy finding their Elf on the Shelf each year, and Bucklebury Farm has also got in on the elf action this holiday season. The farm's Instagram has been featuring a photo of their elf, Buddy, all month long, and it seems like a tradition that Pippa and James's kids Arthur, 7, Grace, 4, and Rose, 3, could certainly get behind.
Buddy has made trips to the farm's café while swinging from an ornament, walked around in wellies on the grounds and even hugged Meow Meow, the resident farm cat.
On December 1, the farm shared the adorable photo with their cat, writing, "Our cheeky little elf has arrived at the Farm… and he’s already made a new best friend! 🥰🐾 After a long journey from the North Pole, he curled up for the sweetest snuggle with Meow Meow the farm cat, purring, cosy, and completely at home already. ❤️🐱."
While Arthur, Grace and Rose have yet to make a public appearance with their parents, perhaps they'll attend the next Together at Christmas concert with their own elf in tow.
