Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Might Be "Delaying" an Announcement About Prince George's School Move to Eton

It was recently reported that Princess Kate and Prince William had agreed to send Prince George to Eton College for high school. However, an official announcement hasn't been forthcoming from Kensington Palace, and some royal experts have suggested the decision might not be as firm as originally thought.

"George's fate is almost certainly already decided, but Kensington Palace shows no sign of wanting to make an announcement about it imminently," The i Paper reported. "Some parents who know the Waleses are adamant that George is going to Eton, where his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry were educated." However, plenty of people apparently disagree with this assessment, too.

"I just have that feeling that it won't be Eton," Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, told the outlet. "I wonder whether it will be too elitist or too fuddy-duddy for a future king in the 21st century. My money is on Marlborough."

Of course, Marlborough College is Kate Middleton's alma mater, and has always been a potential contender in the royal school debate.

However, some commentators believe that Prince George will definitely be attending his dad's alma mater. Melanie Sanderson, who is the managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, told The i Paper, "One of the things that the Royal Family have got to really take into consideration is the security arrangements, and one of the reasons that I think he will go to Eton...is they are well versed there in educating senior royals."

Reporting on the lack of confirmation regarding the decision, GB News mused, "Kensington Palace has delayed its announcement of where Prince George will attend secondary school due to the upheaval it could cause."

For now, at least, royal fans will just have to remain patient until an official announcement is made.