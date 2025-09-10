Prince Louis Is a "Bit of a Handful" Who "Likes to Wind Up" Siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George, According to Dad Prince William

After revealing he's encouraging his three children to learn to play musical instruments, Prince William dished on the funny way in which Prince Louis antagonizes his siblings. Louis, of course, is known for his playful sense of humor, and hilarious reactions at public events, but the little prince is just as lively at home, apparently. And according to the Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on the receiving end of Louis's antics.

On Sept. 8, William visited the National Federation of Women's Institute, where he made the funny revelation about his youngest child. When one person asked William if Louis was "a bit of a handful," the prince replied (via the Daily Mail), "He's a character, but he's a very good boy. He likes to wind his brother and sister up."

William also apparently remarked on his eldest child, Prince George, being thought of as the "sensible" sibling. "When George is behind closed doors, it's completely different," the Prince of Wales noted. "George just knows how to behave."

The following day, Prince William paid a visit to youth organization Spiral Skills at The Oasis Village in London . Upon hearing the impressive musical abilities of some participants, William exclaimed (via the Mirror ), "And that's why you play, and I don't!" He continued, "It's brilliant you guys have clearly done a lot of practicing."

The Prince of Wales also reflected upon his own learning journey, telling the group, "I started off playing piano, trumpet, and the drums, and then realized I had to memorize every tune and it just fell away."

Ultimately, the royal hopes his three children develop the musical skills he never did. "I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it's crucial, really important," William explained. Presumably, he just needs to stop Louis from "winding up" George and Charlotte for long enough to focus on his music lessons.