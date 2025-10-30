Prince Harry Revealed That Archie and Lilibet “Just Barge In” and Crash His Work Meetings

If you ever happen to have a business call scheduled with Prince Harry, be prepared for adorable interruptions.

During an appearance on the October 29 episode of the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast, the royal and father of two spoke candidly about his home life—including his children's tendency to "just barge in" when he's on calls.

Like many working parents, Harry frequently has to juggle work and home life. When work has to take priority, he heads to the home office he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle at their house in Montecito, California—and, according to People, the couple's two children, Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, like to follow and even hop on calls he takes.

When the subject of work and his kids came up, host Hasan Minhaj asked Harry the obvious burning question: "What do your kids think you do?"

"They know that we help other people, but they don't know the background," Harry said, referring to the charitable work he and Meghan do.

Prince Harry Wants Big Tech to Stop Hacking Our Kids’ Brains - YouTube Watch On

The pair joked back and forth a bit before Minhaj brought the question back up, asking "When you're like, 'Daddy's on a call,' what do they think?"

According to Harry, like most four- and six-year-olds, they really don't care what he does for work.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"All they're interested in is saying hi to the people on the call," he admitted. "Or they're fascinated to see other people. They love seeing familiar faces."

And they see those faces—both familiar and new—up close and personal when they decide to full-on crash his calls, which the Duke of Sussex admits happens "occasionally."

"They will run in and kind of, occasionally, there's the moment with the hand on the forehead, saying, 'Not now,'" he explained. "But then they just jump on the lap and say, 'Hi guys!'"

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visiting Meghan Markle on the set of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Instagram / @meghan)

Archie and Lilibet have also gotten a close-up look at some of their mom's work, as Meghan revealed in an Instagram post earlier this fall highlighting some behind-the-scenes moments from filming season 2 of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The gallery of images in the post included a snap of Archie and Lilibet visiting the show's set.