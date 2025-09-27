Prince Harry's Spokesperson Denies Claims the Duke Is "Trying to Drive a Wedge" Between Dad King Charles and Brother Prince William

Earlier this month, Prince Harry returned to the U.K., where he was able to reunite with his estranged father, King Charles. While the meeting appeared to be a positive step in the Royal Family's reconciliation with Harry, rumors have since suggested that Prince William remains unmoved by his brother's efforts. Now, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex is setting the record straight.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for Prince Harry reacted to an allegation that the royal was attempting to divide his dad Charles and brother William. "Categorically not," the spokesperson said, via the outlet. "Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and The King."

Additional reports suggested that Prince Harry disliked the alleged formality of his meeting with King Charles. However, the Sussexes's spokesperson also dispelled those rumors, telling Hello! magazine, "Recent reporting of the duke's view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false."

The statement from Prince Harry's spokesperson continued, "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged."

The spokesperson's statement continued, "While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the duke and duchess."

In spite of the negative rumors that started circulating following the reunion, it appears as though Prince Harry is ready to make amends with the Royal Family. "He would like a relationship with his father," a source told Hello! magazine. "There's no doubt about that."