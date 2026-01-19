Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. for the next stage in his court case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, in relation to "illegal information gathering," People reported. In written submissions, the Duke of Sussex discussed how the alleged behavior of the publisher had affected his personal life.

Harry's barrister, David Sherborne, explained (via GB News), "The fact that information concerning him, when misused, is inherently likely to have, and in fact has had, a profoundly negative impact on his personal relationships, especially with those of his associates involved in the relevant story, and private life, given his status and the interest of the public, as opposed to in the public interest, which is clearly distinguishable, in stories of almost any quality concerning him."

Sherborne further alleged that the so-called "illegal information gathering" led to "safety concerns" and "grievous disturbances" for the Duke of Sussex and his family.

Prince Harry leaving The Royal Courts of Justice in London on January 19, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Prince Harry also explained, "I find it deeply troubling that Associated used phrases such as 'sources,' 'friends,' and the like as a device to hide unlawful information gathering."

Meanwhile, Harry's spokesperson told People that the duke was "feeling confident and ready" for the court case. "This is the culmination of what has been years of litigation," a source told the outlet. "He sees this as an injustice that needs to be righted."

Prince Harry isn't the only celebrity involved in the current court case, either. Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and Jude Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost, were also present, the BBC reported.

As a source told People, "[H]e is a fortunate man in that he is a man of means and has the ability to do this, and he has the will and strength of character to take them on. He sees it in the sense that if he doesn't do it, who will?"