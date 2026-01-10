Prince Philip was known for many things, including his penchant for playing pranks with his grandchildren. He also became known for being "brilliantly funny, very clever," and "very popular" with royal staff members. Now, a new report has suggested that Prince Philip had one "playful habit," and he enjoyed "testing" staff by "hiding" food in odd places in Buckingham Palace.

As reported by Hello! magazine, Queen Elizabeth II's husband "really loved the Chinese Dining Room, located in the East Wing" of Buckingham Palace. It was there that Prince Philip allegedly exhibited one rather "playful habit."

Per the outlet, "Under the mantel, where an ornate clock sits in the room, is a dragon. Prince Philip...would hide peas in the mouth of the dragon to test the housekeeping staff at Buckingham Palace." The publication explained, "It was the duke's way to see if they were really checking...and, yes, they were."

Hiding peas for Buckingham Palace staff wasn't the only so-called "funny" thing Prince Philip did. His grandson, Prince William, opened up about Philip's keen sense of humor during an episode of Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

"My grandfather was incredibly amusing," the Prince of Wales explained (via People). "Sometimes not deliberately, sometimes by accident!"

William further explained, "But we had a lot of laughs and he had a great sense of humor, as did my grandmother as well, actually. But my grandfather definitely was the one who would create quite a few laughs."

The Prince of Wales reflected on the "happy times" he spent with his grandparents, telling Levy, "There was always a warmness, there was always a laughter, there was always a family feel. And my grandparents loved having the family around them, so we were always encouraged to turn up and be around."

Whether he was hiding food, or telling jokes, Prince Philip seemingly enjoyed making other people laugh.