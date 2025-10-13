The "Important" Work Prince William Is Doing to Avoid "Setting Up" George, Charlotte, and Louis for a "Hard Time" in the Future

During an appearance on Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William addressed a plethora of surprising topics. As well as discussing some of the "funny" comments tourists have made at Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales spoke about how he's attempting to prepare his children for success, not failure.

Speaking to host Eugene Levy, William explained (via People) that he tries to maintain stability at home for his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "I do try and stick to school timetables as best as possible," William noted. "So, most days we're in and out of school doing pick-ups and drop-offs."

Prince William continued, "Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important." The royal elaborated, "Because, for me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future and about if you don't start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you're setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall."

"So, most days we're in and out of school doing pick-ups and drop-offs." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William also revealed that his late mother, Princess Diana, "definitely" influenced the way he's raising his children. "I think it's really important that that atmosphere is created at home," he shared. "You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love."

The Prince of Wales continued, "That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood...My parents got divorced [when I was] 8, so that lasted a short period of time."

"You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love." (Image credit: Getty Images)

William revealed that his mom and dad's split impacted the way he decided to raise his own kids. "You take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don't do the same mistakes as your parents," William told Levy. "I think we all try and do that and I just want to do what's best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you're small really affects you when you're older."

It's clear that George, Charlotte, and Louis remain Prince William's priority.