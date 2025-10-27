Former Royal Butler Reveals the Reason Why Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring—And How King Charles's Band Is "Hidden"

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his mother's iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which she wears with a simple Welsh gold wedding band. Over the years, she's added some diamond bands to her ring stack, but while the Princess of Wales continues to bulk up her left finger, Prince William's has remained ring-free.

Speaking on behalf of Slots Temple, Grant Harrold—who worked as a butler to King Charles at Highgrove House between 2004 and 2011—explains why Prince William opted against a ring, but Prince Harry wears one. "Prince William’s decision to not wear a wedding ring is just down to personal choice, it’s not a royal tradition or rule," he explains.

"His grandfather, Prince Philip, didn’t wear one, but The King does—so it’s very much dependent on the man," Harrold continues. "It’s not unusual for men in the upper classes to decide against wedding rings. It’s down to personal preference."

Prince William does not wear a wedding ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King wears a gold signet ring with his wedding band hidden underneath, per Harrold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears numerous diamond bands with her wedding and engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And although you can't see The King's wedding ring, it's actually hidden in plain sight.

“People often say King Charles doesn’t wear a wedding ring either, but he does and people often just miss it," Harrold reveals. "He wears a simple gold band underneath his signet ring on his little finger."

King Charles owns a gold pinky ring featuring the Prince of Wales crest that he wore for decades, with Harrold noting that The King inherited it "from his uncle the Duke of Windsor," who previously held the Prince of Wales title. However, eagle-eyed royal fans have recently spotted the monarch wearing what appears to be an updated version. Since Charles is no longer the Prince of Wales, it's likely the ring was passed down to Prince William.

As for royal brides, Harrold shared, “All the royal women wear wedding rings. All royals who do wear wedding rings, wear pieces made from Welsh gold, which is a royal family tradition. It’s a lovely way of connecting the generations and is something that’s very special to them."