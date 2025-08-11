Why an Adorable Meeting Between Prince William and a "Very Smiley" Baby With a Royal Family Name Has Delighted Fans
"William in full-on daddy mode."
Prince William's interactions with young fans are often adorable, especially as the royal makes sure to give his full attention to each person he meets. When the Prince of Wales attended the Royal Cornwall Show back in June, he met a cute baby with a Royal Family name, and video footage of the moment has, understandably, been going viral. Royal fans have also made their feelings clear about the future king.
On June 6, Prince William attended the Royal Cornwall Show with Duchess Sophie. At the event, he had the honor of meeting a 7-month-old baby named George and his mom, Anna Rebecca. Sharing a video clip of the special moment on Instagram, baby George's mom wrote in the caption, "When George met Prince William at Royal Cornwall show...I can't believe I forgot to share this on here at the time. He was absolutely lovely with George [and] took so much time to chat with us. We were so lucky."
In the video clip, Prince William could be heard saying, "He's so sweet...You're very smiley." The Prince of Wales also asked George's mom whether he was sleeping well, before telling the baby to "enjoy your tractors, mister."
Unsurprisingly, royal fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing, "William in full-on daddy mode. Love it." Another commenter said, "How wonderful for you and your beautiful baby George. I would love to meet our future king, he seems like such a lovely man."
"Always telling people that Catherine is the one that loves babies," another fan wrote. "He does as well. So sweet." More fans concurred, with one writing, "Future king cooing all gooey over your boy."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.