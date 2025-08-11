Why an Adorable Meeting Between Prince William and a "Very Smiley" Baby With a Royal Family Name Has Delighted Fans

Prince William's interactions with young fans are often adorable, especially as the royal makes sure to give his full attention to each person he meets. When the Prince of Wales attended the Royal Cornwall Show back in June, he met a cute baby with a Royal Family name, and video footage of the moment has, understandably, been going viral. Royal fans have also made their feelings clear about the future king.

On June 6, Prince William attended the Royal Cornwall Show with Duchess Sophie. At the event, he had the honor of meeting a 7-month-old baby named George and his mom, Anna Rebecca. Sharing a video clip of the special moment on Instagram, baby George's mom wrote in the caption, "When George met Prince William at Royal Cornwall show...I can't believe I forgot to share this on here at the time. He was absolutely lovely with George [and] took so much time to chat with us. We were so lucky."

"When George met Prince William at Royal Cornwall Show." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the video clip, Prince William could be heard saying, "He's so sweet...You're very smiley." The Prince of Wales also asked George's mom whether he was sleeping well, before telling the baby to "enjoy your tractors, mister."

Prince William and Duchess Sophie at the Royal Cornwall Show on June 6, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Unsurprisingly, royal fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing, "William in full-on daddy mode. Love it." Another commenter said, "How wonderful for you and your beautiful baby George. I would love to meet our future king, he seems like such a lovely man."

"Always telling people that Catherine is the one that loves babies," another fan wrote. "He does as well. So sweet." More fans concurred, with one writing, "Future king cooing all gooey over your boy."

