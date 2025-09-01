Royal Expert Reflects on the Major "Mistake" Duchess Sophie Made, Which Ruined Her Relationship With Princess Diana

Duchess Sophie is a crucial member of the Royal Family, who is often described as Princess Kate's "royal sister." However, Prince Edward's wife wasn't always as popular with every Royal Family member, according to one royal biographer. In fact, Sophie apparently had a relatively icy relationship with Princess Diana.

While promoting his new biography Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, author Sean Smith discussed the moment that changed everything between Duchess Sophie and Princess Diana. "One mistake Sophie did make was having the same Diana-style blonde bob, which didn't suit her as well as it did the princess," Smith told GB News. "Inevitably, it would lead to superficial comparisons."

Smith continued, "When she saw Sophie approaching at some function, Diana would be heard to mutter, 'Oh look, here comes my double.'"

The difficult familial relationship between Sophie and Diana never changed, and there was "no love lost," according to Smith. "Sophie did not attend Diana's funeral in September 1997, reportedly deciding that she looked too like the princess from a distance and that would be upsetting to the vast crowd," Smith told GB News.

There was "no love lost" between Diana and Sophie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in July, Smith discussed the topic during an appearance on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat—Book Club . "I mean, it didn't help that the vogue, fashionable hairstyle of the time was identical," Smith said during his appearance. "They both had it. And the bob or whatever it was called in those days."

The two women were also from very different backgrounds. "Diana grew up within the ranks of the Royal Family, she was so young, whereas Sophie had, to a certain extent, had a life before she walked down the aisle at St George's [Chapel]," Smith explained.

