Royal Source Reveals Why Princess Anne "Didn't Want to Do Anything" for Her 75th Birthday, as New Portrait Reveals Dramatic "Hair Makeover"

Princess Anne, also known as the Princess Royal, will celebrate her 75th birthday on August 15, 2025. Ahead of the special day, Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of Anne with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Meanwhile, a royal source has revealed why Princess Anne doesn't "want to do anything" for her 75th birthday.

On August 8, the Royal Family released a brand new portrait of Princess Anne in honor of her forthcoming 75th birthday. The photograph was taken before the state banquet, held at Windsor Castle in honor of French president Emmanuel Macron's visit in July.

On Instagram, royal photographer Chris Jackson celebrated the release of his photo, captioning his post, "Special to have taken this official portrait for Princess Anne's Birthday of HRH and Sir Tim at Windsor Castle—Happy 75th Birthday!"

People magazine reported that Princess Anne's portrait debuted the royal's "first hair makeover in half a century." The publication noted that Anne was "trading her signature bouffant of 5 decades for an elegant chignon," while wearing her prized Festoon Tiara.

Rather than having a birthday party, Anne decided to invite a plethora of charities and organizations to "a special gathering at Buckingham Palace," the Express reported. As the royal patron of more than 400 organizations, Princess Anne has dedicated her life to charity, so it's perhaps unsurprising she chose to focus on her work at the event.

"She didn't want to do anything for her birthday but bring her charities together." (Image credit: The Royal Family/X)

"This personifies what Her Royal Highness cares about," a royal source told the Express. "She didn't want to do anything for her birthday but bring her charities together to hear more about their work and how she can help them."

