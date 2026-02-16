King Charles Has One "Card" Left—Which Queen Elizabeth "Rarely Played"—That "Would Go a Long Way" After the Ex-Prince Andrew Scandal
"The King might be wise to play that card soon," one royal expert said.
2025 proved to be a challenging year for King Charles—as well as handling his ongoing cancer treatment, the monarch was forced to demote his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Renewed interest in the disgraced former Duke of York's association with Jeffrey Epstein—a convicted sex offender—led to The King removing Andrew's royal titles and evicting him from Royal Lodge. According to one royal expert, there's still one "card" King Charles could play in the Andrew scandal.
Writing for the Sunday Times, royal editor Roya Nikkhah shared, "Questions keep coming on who knew what about this sordid saga. Those close to Charles insist father and son [Prince William] 'remain in active and consistent dialogue on all matters.' But their written statements...expressing 'profound' and 'deep concern' for Epstein's victims, have not quelled disquiet."
As a result, Nikkhah believes it's time for King Charles to speak publicly about Andrew's friendship with Epstein. "Hearing from the monarch in personal, spoken words, rather than palace statements, would redress that," Nikkhah wrote.
The royal expert also noted that whenever Queen Elizabeth spoke directly to the general public, it "was a reassuring salve." Nikkhah elaborated, "It was a card she rarely played, but...her televised addresses settled a rattled public. A similar message from Charles, with input from William, acknowledging what has happened, addressing the challenges facing the monarchy, telling us the Royal Family understands the gravity of the situation, would go a long way."
For now, at least, Charles and William's plans regarding Andrew remain unclear. However, it seems as though many royal fans are eager to receive some reassurance from the Royal Family about Andrew's ongoing Epstein scandal and the troubling allegations against him.
