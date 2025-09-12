Princess Beatrice paid tribute to victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Thursday, September 11, wearing an all-black outfit as she helped to raise millions of dollars for charity in London. The princess has been attending the annual BCG Group Charity Day for a number of years, joining other royals at times, including her sister, Princess Eugenie, and mom Sarah Ferguson. This year Beatrice attended solo, wearing a black Ralph Lauren dress as she answered phones on the company's trading floor to raise money for charity.

The event, held on the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks, is put on annually at BCG Group's London offices to honor the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald and 61 Euro Brokers employees who died on September 11, 2001.

Beatrice wore a classic workwear staple for the event—and gave a nod to American design—posing on the red carpet in a black georgette shirt dress by Ralph Lauren. She paired the button-up dress with a pair of black Zara heels she's worn previously, with the style featuring two wide, buckled straps at the ankle.

Princess Beatrice answered phones to take donations at the BGC Group on September 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice wore a black Ralph Lauren dress for the annual charity event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess attended to raise money for the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation, answering phone calls to take in donations on the busy trading floor. She joined Tom Hardy and even Paddington Bear at the event, where a number of celebrities raised money for their respective charities supporting everything from children's hospices to veterans issues and medical research.

Along with Princess Beatrice, other members of the Royal Family including Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall have all participated in the charity event over the years.

Speaking at the 2024 BCG Charity Day, the princess said (via the Daily Mail), "I am thrilled to be here today celebrating the incredible work that charities do on a daily basis," adding that the charities represented at the event "have a positive impact on many different parts of the community."

Last year, Princess Beatrice also wore a high street style as she attended the event alongside cousin Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall. The mom of two chose a $70 black Zara blazer for the charity day, wearing it with a black CRIDA Milano dress featuring white polka dots.

