Princess Charlotte Shows a Striking Similarity to Grandma Princess Diana in Viral TikTok
"Charlotte is the exact copy of her."
Fans love a good royal comparison, especially when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's been pointed out that Princess Charlotte shares several similarities with her late grandmother, Princess Diana, including the famous Spencer stare. However, one royal watcher shared another thing 9-year-old Charlotte has in common with Diana on TikTok, and it's gone completely viral.
The video, which has garnered more than two million views, shows a 1981 photo of the then-Lady Diana Spencer posing with her fiancé, Prince Charles, and future mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. Diana—wearing a navy sailor-style dress with a white collar and red bow at the neck—stands with her feet crossed and one leg out in front and pointed to the side, similar to third position in ballet.
The TikTok then flashes to a picture of Princess Charlotte at the December 2024 Together at Christmas concert standing in a nearly identical stance, along with numerous photos of Diana and Charlotte over the years striking similar expressions.
"Charlotte is the exact copy of her🙏🏻🙏🏻" one fan commented on the post, while another added, "they look so alike omg." A third royal watcher wrote, "the little girl is a ballerina that's why she's standing like that." Of course, Princess Diana also famously took dance lessons, as the TikTok creator noted in a reply.
@princess.charlotte02 ♬ original sound - Princess Charlotte Fan <3
Princess Charlotte was also spotted standing in the same cross-legged stance after attending a church service on Christmas Day last year, striking the pose while standing next to mom Princess Kate in coordinating blue-and-green tartan.
The pre-teen takes after her grandmother when it comes to her love of ballet. According to the Sun, Princess Charlotte takes "weekly private ballet lessons at a dance school in south London." However, she also enjoys tap dancing, with the publication reporting that Princess Kate told a young girl that "Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap."
Princess Charlotte is such a ballet fan that her mom pulled off a major surprise at December's Together at Christmas event—with a little bit of help from Prince Louis. The Princess of Wales enlisted dancers from the Royal Ballet to perform at the concert, telling singer Paloma Faith at the event, "I said Louis, can you keep a secret, because I want it to be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet. And he said promise, promise I won't say anything."
True to his word little Louis, 6, kept his lips sealed, and Charlotte was seen smiling as she took in the performance—a special Christmas moment that Princess Diana certainly would have enjoyed.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
