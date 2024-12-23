Princess Charlotte Has a Signature Christmas Hairdo and It's Seriously Adorable

Princess Kate's iconic bouncy blowouts and intricate updos have been the stuff of royal hair goals for the past decade-plus—especially when it comes to her Christmas Day style—but it turns out there's another royal hair queen in training. Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte has been serving some serious holiday hair goals, and her secret lies in a sweet style that any of us can recreate at home, no matter your age.

While it seems like she's always been part of the Royal Family's Christmas morning walk on the Sandringham estate, Princess Charlotte has only taken part three times—and she's rocked the same hairdo for every trip to church.

Charlotte, who is spending the holidays at her family's country house, Anmer Hall, made her Sandringham debut at the age of just four in 2019. The traditional Christmas walk was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, so even though the princess will turn 10 next year, she's had just two other public royal Christmas appearances.

Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mom's outfit and sported a sweet braid for her first Christmas walk in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte, seen on Christmas Day 2022, loves a bow-trimmed 'do. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tween's festive formula is simple: green or red coat, tights, Mary Janes and a cute braided 'do. When it comes to her Christmas appearances, Princess Charlotte has worn her hair pulled half back in two plaits tied together at the bottom with a ribbon. It's a classic style that many a little girl has worn over the years (and sat ever-so-impatiently as their mom attempts to get the braids just right). But with bows back in a major way for adults in recent years, it's a look us grownups can recreate, too.

Charlotte's been rocking variations of these princess-perfect plaits since her early public appearances along with her favorite floral dresses and coats from luxe kidwear brands like Trotters. However, the 9-year-old has been showing off a slightly more grown-up style in the past year, wearing a blue polka-dotted dress to take in the Wimbledon men's finals with her mom and aunt Pippa Middleton.

"It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe," Bethan Holt, the Telegraph's style director, told People at the time.

The princess showed off the same hairstyle in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte also showed off a braided hairstyle when supporting her grandfather King Charles during his 2023 coronation, wearing her hair pulled back in an elegant twisted bun (and an equally intricate silver headpiece that mirrored her mom's).

This holiday season, Princess Charlotte ditched the braids but kept her signature half-up style and bow while attending her mom's annual Together at Christmas carol concert. The preteen re-wore a favorite maroon Trotters coat, styling her long locks in a curly half-up style. To top off the look, she trimmed her pony with a black bow that coordinated with the one on her mom's bright red coat.

As for Christmas Day 2024, watch this space to Charlotte's latest festive look.