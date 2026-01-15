Former Royal Butler Reveals the "Very Romantic" Secret Meaning Behind Duchess Sophie's Engagement Ring

This January marks 27 years since Prince Edward announced his engagement to Sophie Rhys-Jones—now Duchess Sophie—in 1999. The PR professional showed off a sparkling three-stone ring during their engagement photo call, and former royal butler Grant Harrold is now revealing the symbolic meaning behind the diamond style.

Speaking on behalf of Slots Temple, Harrold explains how the trilogy ring design represents the couple. "I think Prince Edward’s choice of engagement ring is really meaningful and very romantic," the former butler to King Charles said. "He gave Sophie a stunning oval diamond with a heart-shaped diamond on either side, estimated to have been worth about £105,000 at the time."

The diamond ring, which features a two-carat center stone, was created by royal-favorite jeweler Asprey & Garrard, known as Garrard today.

Duchess Sophie's engagement ring is shown during a November 2024 visit to the University College London Institute of Ophthalmology. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie and Edward are pictured on the day of their engagement announcement in January 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think this trilogy style ring is very special as the three stones represent the past, the present and the future," Harrold continued, calling it "a lovely idea for an engagement ring."

Three-stone engagement rings are a popular design for many brides, including Meghan Markle, who wears a similar design. Harrold added, "The Royal Family are really into the meaning behind big gestures and I think this style of ring is the perfect example of that."

Edward and Sophie were married on June 19, 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with the now-Duchess of Edinburgh wearing a romantic, medieval-inspired gown by Samantha Shaw and a tiara that was created especially for her using heirloom royal pieces.

"I met them just before they got married," Harrold shared. "They’re a really lovely couple and so loved by the rest of the Royal Family."

