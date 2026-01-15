Former Royal Butler Reveals the "Very Romantic" Secret Meaning Behind Duchess Sophie's Engagement Ring
"The Royal Family are really into the meaning behind big gestures and I think this style of ring is the perfect example of that."
This January marks 27 years since Prince Edward announced his engagement to Sophie Rhys-Jones—now Duchess Sophie—in 1999. The PR professional showed off a sparkling three-stone ring during their engagement photo call, and former royal butler Grant Harrold is now revealing the symbolic meaning behind the diamond style.
Speaking on behalf of Slots Temple, Harrold explains how the trilogy ring design represents the couple. "I think Prince Edward’s choice of engagement ring is really meaningful and very romantic," the former butler to King Charles said. "He gave Sophie a stunning oval diamond with a heart-shaped diamond on either side, estimated to have been worth about £105,000 at the time."
The diamond ring, which features a two-carat center stone, was created by royal-favorite jeweler Asprey & Garrard, known as Garrard today.
"I think this trilogy style ring is very special as the three stones represent the past, the present and the future," Harrold continued, calling it "a lovely idea for an engagement ring."
Three-stone engagement rings are a popular design for many brides, including Meghan Markle, who wears a similar design. Harrold added, "The Royal Family are really into the meaning behind big gestures and I think this style of ring is the perfect example of that."
Edward and Sophie were married on June 19, 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with the now-Duchess of Edinburgh wearing a romantic, medieval-inspired gown by Samantha Shaw and a tiara that was created especially for her using heirloom royal pieces.
"I met them just before they got married," Harrold shared. "They’re a really lovely couple and so loved by the rest of the Royal Family."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.