Fans Can't Get Over How Much Princess Diana Resembles Her Mother in New Family Photo Shared by Earl Spencer

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, frequently shares family photos on his Instagram account, and on January 20, he posed a photo of their late mother, who would have celebrated her 90th birthday on Wednesday. In the black-and-white photo, Frances Shand Kydd wears a chic head scarf as she poses on a rocky beach, and fans jumped into the comment section to point out how much Diana resembled her mother.

In his caption, Earl Spencer noted that his mother "died far too young, in 2004, aged 68." While the earl famously gave the eulogy at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral, he also spoke at his mother's service, speaking of the tragic deaths that impacted Shand Kydd's life.



"I gave the eulogy at her funeral - recalling all the joy she brought and gave; as well as reflecting on the terrible ordeal she had to endure, burying two of her children," Spencer wrote in on Instagram. In addition to Princess Diana, Shand Kydd also lost a baby boy named John, who died within hours of his 1960 birth.

Earl Spencer shared this photo of his mother on Instagram. (Image credit: Earl Spencer/Instagram)

Diana is pictured with a young Prince Harry and Frances Shand Kydd ahead of Earl Spencer's 1989 wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shand Kydd divorced from Diana and Charles Spencer's father in 1967, later remarrying Peter Shand Kydd, whom she also eventually divorced. Despite some of the unhappy times she faced, Earl Spencer also reflected on the positive aspects of his mother's life.

"I love this photograph of her, taken by my father, when she was young and happy, and glamorous in a very understated way," he wrote.

Frances bears a strong resemblance to Diana in the photo, as numerous fans pointed out. "Such a beauty 🌹 also I see so much of Diana in her," one Instagram user wrote, while another added, in part, "Never realised how much dearly missed princess Diana looked like your beautiful mother 🌹🌹."

Along with Diana, one royal fan wrote that Prince William's daughter takes in her great-grandmother's footsteps. "I can see a bit of Princess Charlotte here," the Instagram user wrote. "Beautiful lady."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors