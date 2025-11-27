Princess Kate's Perfect Pink Earrings and Meghan's Bracelet Stack are My Royal Black Friday Must-Buys

As someone who thinks about royals and their fashion a lot, I am always on the lookout for great sales. I haven’t resorted to robbing the royal vault for Princess Kate’s priceless diamond earrings (yet), but I have had my eye on a few pieces that work well in my everyday, non-royal life.

Whether I’m at the sports sidelines on the weekend, like Princess Kate, or cooking in the kitchen at home, like Meghan Markle, it’s nice to have a little bit of royal sparkle in my jewelry box. There is something so special about having the same pair of earrings as Princess Kate, or a delicate bracelet that Meghan Markle loves to wear, too.

Whether you are buying a gift for your bestie, or treating yourself, Missoma’s Black Friday deals are must-buys. Missoma has become a go-to brand for royals when they want something elegant, modern, and cool. With up to 40% off everything on their website, now is the time to buy a little royal sparkle.

Princess Kate's Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop earrings are on sale now. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate’s perfect pink Mini Pyramid charm hoop earrings go with everything, which the princess has demonstrated by wearing them over 10 different times. From dressing up as a princess in a castle, to dressing down to read a children’s book, these earrings are one of her favorite styles.

Her gold Zenyu chandelier hoop earrings might look familiar, and not just because Princess Kate has worn them a few times. They were seen on season 3 of White Lotus on Charlotte Le Bon. Whether you’re on a perilous vacation, or on the royal red carpet, these chandelier hoops make a statement. I love a piece that taps into my love of royals and my love of addictive television series.

Meghan Markle's Missoma bracelets are on sale for Black Friday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has mastered the art of layered jewelry, whether it's her iconic bracelet stack or a hand full of interesting rings. The Duchess of Sussex has worn several Missoma pieces, but I love the versatility of the Double Chain Bracelet and Golf Leaf Bracelet. Perfect together, perfect on their own, and seriously on sale. Meghan’s Interstellar Ring is a great statement piece to add a little bit of modern sparkle.