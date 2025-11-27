Princess Kate's Perfect Pink Earrings and Meghan's Bracelet Stack are My Royal Black Friday Must-Buys
Get a little royal sparkle for less.
As someone who thinks about royals and their fashion a lot, I am always on the lookout for great sales. I haven’t resorted to robbing the royal vault for Princess Kate’s priceless diamond earrings (yet), but I have had my eye on a few pieces that work well in my everyday, non-royal life.
Whether I’m at the sports sidelines on the weekend, like Princess Kate, or cooking in the kitchen at home, like Meghan Markle, it’s nice to have a little bit of royal sparkle in my jewelry box. There is something so special about having the same pair of earrings as Princess Kate, or a delicate bracelet that Meghan Markle loves to wear, too.
Whether you are buying a gift for your bestie, or treating yourself, Missoma’s Black Friday deals are must-buys. Missoma has become a go-to brand for royals when they want something elegant, modern, and cool. With up to 40% off everything on their website, now is the time to buy a little royal sparkle.
Princess Kate’s perfect pink Mini Pyramid charm hoop earrings go with everything, which the princess has demonstrated by wearing them over 10 different times. From dressing up as a princess in a castle, to dressing down to read a children’s book, these earrings are one of her favorite styles.
Her gold Zenyu chandelier hoop earrings might look familiar, and not just because Princess Kate has worn them a few times. They were seen on season 3 of White Lotus on Charlotte Le Bon. Whether you’re on a perilous vacation, or on the royal red carpet, these chandelier hoops make a statement. I love a piece that taps into my love of royals and my love of addictive television series.
Meghan Markle has mastered the art of layered jewelry, whether it's her iconic bracelet stack or a hand full of interesting rings. The Duchess of Sussex has worn several Missoma pieces, but I love the versatility of the Double Chain Bracelet and Golf Leaf Bracelet. Perfect together, perfect on their own, and seriously on sale. Meghan’s Interstellar Ring is a great statement piece to add a little bit of modern sparkle.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.