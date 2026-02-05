Princess Kate Just Wore Her Trendiest Piece of Jewelry Yet
Just in time for Valentine's Day.
Princess Kate wore her trendiest statement necklace yet, and it comes with a meaningful secret message. While meeting the new Archbishop of Canterbury in London, the Princess of Wales brightened up her monochromatic brown outfit with an unmissable gold necklace. The oversized necklace was designed by British jewellery designer Daniella Draper, and is called "the Gold Keeper's Heart Necklace." The brand describes the design as a symbol of "love and connection," making it a sweet, sentimental style for the Princess of Wales.
The necklace features a 9ct recycled gold gold paperclip chain with an oversized hammered heart hanging from a round jump loop. The heart features four stars set with diamonds, and a handwritten engraving. While we have yet to decipher the engraving, something tells us it is extremely meaningful to the princess. With similar personalization, this unique necklace costs around $2,200.
This isn’t the first hand-engraved necklace that the Princess of Wales has worn from Daniella Draper. Princess Kate also has a round disc necklace, engraved with four stars set with diamonds and the letters “G C L” for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Princess also has Daniella Draper’s Fixed Alphabet necklace, with a G, C, and L dangling from a delicate chain. Princess Kate has been known to wear a personalized necklace over the years, especially when they feature her children’s names or initials. Who can resist a sappy mom necklace?
Heart-shaped necklaces and accessories are one of the biggest trends for 2026. “The sentimental piece’s throwback appeal is undeniable,” Augustine Hammond wrote for British Vogue earlier this year. “Heart necklaces are part of a broader return to playful accessorising—think bag charms, statement belts and beaded necklaces—all pieces that feel collected rather than obviously styled.” Princess Kate’s personalized heart necklace feels like a special memento, rather than a style moment, and that’s why we love it.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.