Princess Kate Just Wore Her Trendiest Piece of Jewelry Yet

Princess Kate wore her trendiest statement necklace yet, and it comes with a meaningful secret message. While meeting the new Archbishop of Canterbury in London, the Princess of Wales brightened up her monochromatic brown outfit with an unmissable gold necklace. The oversized necklace was designed by British jewellery designer Daniella Draper, and is called "the Gold Keeper's Heart Necklace." The brand describes the design as a symbol of "love and connection," making it a sweet, sentimental style for the Princess of Wales.

The necklace features a 9ct recycled gold gold paperclip chain with an oversized hammered heart hanging from a round jump loop. The heart features four stars set with diamonds, and a handwritten engraving. While we have yet to decipher the engraving, something tells us it is extremely meaningful to the princess. With similar personalization, this unique necklace costs around $2,200.

Princess Kate wore a heart-shaped statement necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A closer look at Princess Kate's necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first hand-engraved necklace that the Princess of Wales has worn from Daniella Draper. Princess Kate also has a round disc necklace, engraved with four stars set with diamonds and the letters “G C L” for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Princess also has Daniella Draper’s Fixed Alphabet necklace, with a G, C, and L dangling from a delicate chain. Princess Kate has been known to wear a personalized necklace over the years, especially when they feature her children’s names or initials. Who can resist a sappy mom necklace?

Heart-shaped necklaces and accessories are one of the biggest trends for 2026. “The sentimental piece’s throwback appeal is undeniable,” Augustine Hammond wrote for British Vogue earlier this year. “Heart necklaces are part of a broader return to playful accessorising—think bag charms, statement belts and beaded necklaces—all pieces that feel collected rather than obviously styled.” Princess Kate’s personalized heart necklace feels like a special memento, rather than a style moment, and that’s why we love it.

