On Saturday, December 13, Princess Kate visited the Ever After Garden to help raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. For the important engagement, the Princess of Wales wore a brand new pair of $37 earrings, which she styled with a classic coat.

The Ever After Garden—also known as the Illuminated Rose Garden of Remembrance—pays tribute to people who have lost their lives to cancer. As noted by the official website, "Over the festive season, Duke of York Square, in the heart of Chelsea [in London], will be lit up with over 30,000 illuminated white roses." All proceeds fund The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

For the occasion, Kate wore her Holland Cooper Double-Breasted Blackwatch Coat, which she styled with her Gianvito Rossi Block Heel Boots in Black Suede. The princess notably wore a brand new pair of earrings, which remarkably retail for just $37. Unfortunately, the sparkly Butler & Wilson Crystal Double Daisy Drop Earrings, which were available in gold or silver, sold out almost immediately.

As revealed by the charity's Instagram post, "The princess made a private visit where she planted a dedication and met volunteers and staff who have worked to deliver the garden, to show her appreciation for their hard work and commitment."

The Ever After Garden allows individuals to leave personal tributes and messages along with their roses. Princess Kate shared her own handwritten message, writing, "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer—C."

Sharing a video montage of her visit on Instagram, Princess Kate captioned the post, "Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity." She continued, "Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope."

