Princess Kate’s Grandma Chic Vest is the Perfect Transitional Piece

Princess Kate wore a cozy, grandma-chic fashion piece during a visit to Scotland that flew under the radar but made a big style statement. While visiting Stirling and Falkirk, Princess Kate took off her chic bespoke coat to show off a heritage-inspired knit sweater vest.

The piece felt straight out of Granny Middleton's closet, featuring a timeless fair isle print with sweet little hearts woven into the pattern. The sweater vest was designed by Bamford for their A/W18 collection. The brand's owner, Carole Bamford, took to Instagram to say "it was made in Scotland from British spun wool so very suitable for the occasion."

Princess Kate wore a grandma-chic sweater vest on a visit to Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A closer look at Princess Kate's grandma-inspired sweater vest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate paired the heritage-inspired fair isle print with a very, very Scottish skirt from Johnstons of Elgin. The design, created in collaboration with Scottish-based brand Le Kilt, "elevates the traditional Scottish kilt with a longer silhouette and luxurious cashmere," according to the brand.

Princess Kate wears a sweater vest in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has embraced the sweater vest trend already, wearing a very business-chic turtleneck sweater vest in October 2023 to meet with Ukrainian refugees in London.

Whether layered over a turtleneck and kilt, or over a crisp collared blouse, the Princess of Wales knows how to style a sweater vest for a cozy Spring look. To keep up with the Grandma Chic trends in 2026, Princess Kate's sweater vest will be a hero piece for the upcoming season.

