Princess Kate’s Grandma Chic Vest is the Perfect Transitional Piece
The heritage-inspired style is perfect for cozy outfits heading into spring.
Princess Kate wore a cozy, grandma-chic fashion piece during a visit to Scotland that flew under the radar but made a big style statement. While visiting Stirling and Falkirk, Princess Kate took off her chic bespoke coat to show off a heritage-inspired knit sweater vest.
The piece felt straight out of Granny Middleton's closet, featuring a timeless fair isle print with sweet little hearts woven into the pattern. The sweater vest was designed by Bamford for their A/W18 collection. The brand's owner, Carole Bamford, took to Instagram to say "it was made in Scotland from British spun wool so very suitable for the occasion."
Princess Kate paired the heritage-inspired fair isle print with a very, very Scottish skirt from Johnstons of Elgin. The design, created in collaboration with Scottish-based brand Le Kilt, "elevates the traditional Scottish kilt with a longer silhouette and luxurious cashmere," according to the brand.
The Princess of Wales has embraced the sweater vest trend already, wearing a very business-chic turtleneck sweater vest in October 2023 to meet with Ukrainian refugees in London.
Whether layered over a turtleneck and kilt, or over a crisp collared blouse, the Princess of Wales knows how to style a sweater vest for a cozy Spring look. To keep up with the Grandma Chic trends in 2026, Princess Kate's sweater vest will be a hero piece for the upcoming season.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.