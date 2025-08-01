The Very "Strange" Nickname Prince William's Close Friends "Jokingly" Gave to Princess Kate When They First Started Dating

Kate Middleton's romance with Prince William began after the pair met at the University of St Andrews in 2001. After a brief split in 2007, the pair reunited and have been together ever since. When William and Kate first started dating, the Prince of Wales's friends reportedly came up with a slightly "strange" nickname for the royal's new girlfriend.

In the book The Making of a Royal Romance: William, Kate, and Harry—A Look Behind the Palace Walls, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed (via the Daily Mail), "William's friends jokingly refer to the close-knit family as 'the OM Middleton' meaning the 'On Masse Middletons' because they are always together."

The close nature of the Middleton family has regularly been discussed, particularly when it comes to Prince William's relationship with Kate's relatives. Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward previously told Hello! magazine, "The Middletons are a traditional family, which is why William enjoyed being around them so much."

Carole Middleton with daughter Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the same interview, Seward also noted, "When things go wrong, they pull together under Carole's direction." The royal expert continued, "She is the matriarch of this family and they all take her advice because they have great respect for their mom."

Carole Middleton with son-in-law Prince William. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales even referenced Princess Kate's family during the couple's ITV engagement interview in 2010. "Kate's got a very, very close family," William said. "I get on really well with them, and I'm very lucky that they've been so supportive." William called Kate's parents "really loving and caring and really fun," adding that the "really welcoming" pair had embraced him like "a part of the family."

While the nickname Prince William's friends gave to Princess Kate might seem a little strange, it's clear that the Middleton clan really are a close group.