Princess Kate's style choices have long influenced shoppers all over the world. In fact, the so-called "Kate effect" can cause any clothing item she's worn to swiftly sell out. The revelation of the royal's favorite color is sure to have a similar impact.

During her February 12 visit to Castle Hill Academy in London, Princess Kate revealed her favorite color while playing with a group of children. "What's your favorite color?" she asked. "I love green, it reminds me of nature and being outside."

Discussing the princess's favorite color choice, stylist Constance Richardson told Hello! magazine, "Green is such an interesting choice for the Princess of Wales. Beyond its link to nature, it carries a sense of renewal, balance, and strength which feels very intentional for Kate."

"[Green] carries a sense of renewal, balance, and strength which feels very intentional for Kate." (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Elaborating on the different shades of green Kate gravitates towards, Richardson told the outlet, "Emerald has that heritage feel to it, confident and established, whereas forest or sage tones soften the message and make green feel like a more approachable choice."

Richardson continued, "These tones are optimistic and strong without being severe. That balance is what makes it such a particularly powerful color on her."

"These tones are optimistic and strong without being severe." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has been very open about her connection to nature, particularly since her cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. In a YouTube video in collaboration with the Scouts, Kate revealed in April 2025, "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

"I love green, it reminds me of nature and being outside." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales's passion for undertaking "wellbeing walks" also aligns with her favorite color and love of nature.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors