Princess Kate's "Favorite Color" Is Very "Intentional" and Shows She's "Optimistic and Strong Without Being Severe," According to One Expert
"It's such an interesting choice for the Princess of Wales."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Princess Kate's style choices have long influenced shoppers all over the world. In fact, the so-called "Kate effect" can cause any clothing item she's worn to swiftly sell out. The revelation of the royal's favorite color is sure to have a similar impact.
During her February 12 visit to Castle Hill Academy in London, Princess Kate revealed her favorite color while playing with a group of children. "What's your favorite color?" she asked. "I love green, it reminds me of nature and being outside."
Discussing the princess's favorite color choice, stylist Constance Richardson told Hello! magazine, "Green is such an interesting choice for the Princess of Wales. Beyond its link to nature, it carries a sense of renewal, balance, and strength which feels very intentional for Kate."
Elaborating on the different shades of green Kate gravitates towards, Richardson told the outlet, "Emerald has that heritage feel to it, confident and established, whereas forest or sage tones soften the message and make green feel like a more approachable choice."
Richardson continued, "These tones are optimistic and strong without being severe. That balance is what makes it such a particularly powerful color on her."
Princess Kate has been very open about her connection to nature, particularly since her cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. In a YouTube video in collaboration with the Scouts, Kate revealed in April 2025, "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."
The Princess of Wales's passion for undertaking "wellbeing walks" also aligns with her favorite color and love of nature.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.