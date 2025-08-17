Princess Kate and Prince William's "True Colors" Are on Display Amid Forest Lodge Move, as Sources Claim Neighbors "Were Told to Move Out" Immediately
Tenants were "surprised" to learn they'd be forced to leave their homes.
It's finally been confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William will be moving their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge in Windsor. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales's relocation to their "forever home" isn't free from scandal. According to a new report, Kate and William's new Forest Lodge neighbors have allegedly been told they can't remain in their homes. Meanwhile, another report has suggested the couple's "true colors" are on display in their decision to move.
The Mail on Sunday has reported that, before Kate, William, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—move into the "300-year-old Forest Lodge," a number of neighbors will need to move. In fact, "two separate families who lived in cottages next to the country mansion were asked to vacate their properties," the outlet reported.
Tenants were reportedly "surprised" to learn they'd be forced to leave their cottages on the grounds of Forest Lodge, which had "been rented out by the Crown Estate." A source told the outlet, "They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move."
The source continued, "They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."
The outlet also suggested that Forest Lodge is a "considerable upgrade" from Adelaide Cottage. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's new home includes a "chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis court, Venetian windows, and extensive grounds," per the publication.
Meanwhile, a report in the Express suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales's "true colors" were on display in their decision to move to Forest Lodge. "In a move showing the couple's true colors, they are paying for the move to the new home themselves and rent at no extra cost to the taxpayer," the publication noted.
