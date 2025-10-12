Prince William Reveals Prince George Is "Way Better" at One Royal-Related School Subject Than He Ever Was

Rumors have been swirling for months regarding where Prince George will attend school, with multiple reports suggesting he'll attend Eton College. While the Royal Family is yet to confirm George's future education, Prince William has opened up about his eldest son's talents when it comes to studying.

During an appearance on a new episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales discussed George with host Eugene Levy. As the pair viewed royal artifacts at Windsor Castle, William explained (via the Express), "George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates." The pair also joked that, judging by his armor, Henry VIII was "not particularly tall."

According to the outlet, Prince George is likely to study a number of crucial historical events in depth, such as the Black Death and the Reformation, along with World War I and II.

Hello! magazine's online royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, recently discussed Prince George's aptitude for education. "I think it's fascinating that Prince George appears to have such a keen interest in history, particularly given he will one day be heir and then king," Stacey noted.

Stacey subsequently referenced Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to take Prince George to a tea party for veterans earlier this year, which commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. "We know that the young prince asked the veterans about their wartime experiences," Stacey noted, alluding to what has since been described as a crucial kingship lesson for George. "He may also be following in his grandfather, The King's footsteps, as Charles studied history, archaeology, and anthropology at Trinity College, Cambridge."

Ultimately, it appears as though Prince George will be well prepared when he finally accedes the British throne, as he already has a keen interest in royal history.