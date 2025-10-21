Queen Camilla Wears "Quietly Symbolic" $40,000 Brooch Representing "Reconciliation and Renewal" Amid Royal Family Turmoil
The Queen attended Champions' Day at Ascot alongside Zara Tindall.
Headlines about Prince Andrew's latest scandals are dominating the royal news cycle, but King Charles and Queen Camilla have been quietly carrying out their duties. The King visited Manchester on October 20 to meet community members impacted by a recent synagogue attack, while The Queen and Zara Tindall attended Champions’ Day at Ascot racecourse over the weekend. Dressed in an elegant pale blue skirt suit, Queen Camilla accessorized with a stunning moonstone brooch—and the gem is said to possess a special "healing" power.
The brooch features a diamond-ringed "blue cabochon gemstone, believed to be moonstone," per jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of U.K.-based Steven Stone jewelers. The origin of the piece is unclear, but she debuted the brooch at Ascot in July 2022, going on to wear it at several royal events since—most recently Easter Sunday 2025. Stone estimates the piece to be worth £30,000, roughly $40,000.
Stone notes that the blue gem "has long been cherished by royalty" and is "prized for its symbolic meanings of feminine energy, new beginnings, calmness, intuition, and safe travel." But moonstone also is "said to possess the power to heal emotional rifts and reunite loved ones divided by conflict—a sentiment that feels particularly poignant given the Royal Family’s recent challenges."
Stone noted that the Royal Family has "faced both personal sorrow and institutional strain" in recent days. Last week, Prince Andrew announced he'd no longer be using his Duke of York title due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein becoming a distraction to the Royal Family's work. And on Saturday, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, the Queen's close friend—and longtime friend of the Royal Family—died at the age of 91.
"Against this backdrop, Queen Camilla’s choice of the moonstone brooch—a gem associated with reconciliation and renewal—seemed quietly symbolic, perhaps even hopeful," Stone shared. And with The King reuniting with Prince Harry in September, the theme of "reconciliation" is certainly an ongoing theme with the family these days.
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, also attended Champions' Day, wearing a navy wool jacket and matching skirt by The Fold. While she didn't accessorize with a brooch, she carried a new burgundy suede Aspinal handbag and an autumnal maroon headband.
