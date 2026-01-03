One Royal Family Member Says "It Would Be Appalling" If He Was "Suddenly" Made a Prince
"You might get your own Netflix show!"
Since King Charles took the throne, there have been a plethora of reports suggesting he wants to lead a "slimmed-down monarchy." It's also been alleged that Prince William is likely to follow suit. According to one royal relative, extending regal titles to everyone in the family might cause dreadful consequences.
Despite being Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles doesn't think he deserves to be made a prince. During an appearance on the "Good Food" podcast, host Samuel Goldsmith told Parker Bowles (via People), "If my mom became Queen, I'd be like, 'I want to be a prince.'"
Camilla's son responded, "I'd tell you that would be the quickest way to revolution." He continued, "I think we're [a] fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole, but if I suddenly became prince, I think Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed."
Suggesting that he wouldn't welcome a royal title, Parker Bowles explained, "It would be appalling. Really, no...I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years, no."
The podcast host joked, "You might get your own Netflix show, you know, if you do it!" While Parker Bowles conceded that he "wouldn't mind" having his own series, he was resolute in not wanting an official title. "But no, I think that would be...stick it, keep to my original," he said.
Parker Bowles works as a food writer, and penned a book called Cooking and The Crown: Royal Stories From Queen Victoria to King Charles III in 2024. Although he's Queen Camilla's son, it seems as though Parker Bowles is perfectly content with his life as it is.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.