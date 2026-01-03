Since King Charles took the throne, there have been a plethora of reports suggesting he wants to lead a "slimmed-down monarchy." It's also been alleged that Prince William is likely to follow suit. According to one royal relative, extending regal titles to everyone in the family might cause dreadful consequences.

Despite being Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles doesn't think he deserves to be made a prince. During an appearance on the "Good Food" podcast, host Samuel Goldsmith told Parker Bowles (via People), "If my mom became Queen, I'd be like, 'I want to be a prince.'"

Camilla's son responded, "I'd tell you that would be the quickest way to revolution." He continued, "I think we're [a] fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole, but if I suddenly became prince, I think Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed."

"If I suddenly became prince, I think Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suggesting that he wouldn't welcome a royal title, Parker Bowles explained, "It would be appalling. Really, no...I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years, no."

The podcast host joked, "You might get your own Netflix show, you know, if you do it!" While Parker Bowles conceded that he "wouldn't mind" having his own series, he was resolute in not wanting an official title. "But no, I think that would be...stick it, keep to my original," he said.

"It would be appalling," Tom Parker Bowles said of having a royal title. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Parker Bowles 'Cooking and The Crown: Royal Stories From Queen Victoria to King Charles III' $14 at Amazon US

Parker Bowles works as a food writer, and penned a book called Cooking and The Crown: Royal Stories From Queen Victoria to King Charles III in 2024. Although he's Queen Camilla's son, it seems as though Parker Bowles is perfectly content with his life as it is.

