King Charles "Said Enough Was Enough" and Sent Andrew to Sandringham "Under the Cover of Darkness"
"He had to be removed from the public eye."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has officially left Royal Lodge for Sandringham. The former Duke of York moved out of his Windsor home "under the cover of darkness" on Monday night, as confirmed by the Daily Mail, with a source revealing that his eviction was pushed forward by a frustrated King Charles.
An insider told the media outlet that The King was forced into action after the latest batch of Epstein files featuring the ex-duke was released over the weekend. Along with e-mails mentioning Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, a series of photos showed the ex-duke kneeling over a woman on the floor. Per the BBC, a woman has also come forward alleging that she was sent to Royal Lodge by Epstein in 2010 to have sexual encounters with Andrew.
"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files was just too much," the source said. "He had to be removed from the public eye."
"Charles said enough was enough and the message was conveyed to Andrew that it was time for him to head to Norfolk immediately," the insider added.
The former duke was spotted waving to onlookers as he drove near Windsor Castle recently, and the source told the Daily Mail, "Someone less arrogant than Andrew would have read the room and kept his head down for a while, but that's not in his make-up, so something had to be done."
Andrew will be moving to Marsh Farm, a small property on The King's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. However, the home still needs renovations, and Andrew is reported to be staying at Prince Philip's former retreat, Wood Farm, for the time being.
While The King has not spoken publicly about the matter, Prince Edward was asked how he was feeling about the latest drip of Epstein files while attending a conference in Dubai this week.
"Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that," he said, per CNN. "They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this."
