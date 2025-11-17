Royal Expert Claims Queen Elizabeth "Enabled" Andrew "In a Really Terrible Way," Alleging Her Protection Might Have "Made Him Worse"
"I mean, you're not allowed to ever criticize The Queen."
Following additional revelations regarding the former Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles was forced to act. As well as removing his brother's royal titles, King Charles evicted Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, a royal expert has suggested that the late Queen Elizabeth II actually protected Andrew—but perhaps she shouldn't have.
During an appearance on The New York Times's podcast, "The Interview," former Vanity Fair editor and royal biographer Tina Brown discussed the late Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Andrew (via the Daily Beast). "The fact is that she has quite a lot to answer for with Andrew, is the truth," Brown alleged. "Because The Queen enabled Andrew in a really terrible way."
"He was her favorite," Brown said of Elizabeth II's relationship with son Andrew. "She protected him and mommy was his only client, essentially." The biographer continued, "She was the one who protected him so, unfortunately, it made him worse."
Discussing the late monarch, Brown said, "The Queen was there for 70 years, right? The hagiography around The Queen is intense, you know? I mean, you're not allowed to ever criticize The Queen."
As for why Queen Elizabeth "protected" the former Prince Andrew, royal experts have suggested she simply put her family first. According to an excerpt from Robert Jobson's book The Windsor Legacy, serialized in the Daily Mail, "The late Queen, of course, adored her second son and continued to support him after his disgrace."
Jobson continued, "In her final days she kept him close, shielding him as palace insiders continued to push for his total exile." As the biographer explained, "She confided her support to a trusted confidant: 'You have to remember, he is my son.'"
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.