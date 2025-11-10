The Strange "Conundrum" Royal Staff Are Handling Amid Fears "Exiled" Andrew Will "Be Left Entirely Alone," as His Daughters Retreat Into "Royal Fold"
"No-one wants to be seen with him."
The former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is set to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor for a new home in 2026. Following reports that Andrew is "terrified" about further potential "embarrassments" that may arise, it's been suggested that royal staff members have expressed concern about the former Duke of York.
A royal source told The Sun, "It is a conundrum what they do with Andrew this Christmas." Basically, it reportedly seems unlikely that the former duke will be invited to King Charles's family celebration on the Sandringham estate.
"No-one wants to be seen with him, and the family have pretty much given up on him," the source alleged. Meanwhile, Andrew's two daughters—Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—are unlikely to be celebrating with their parents either, sources suggested.
"Beatrice and Eugenie are very likely to be at Sandringham, as they are very much still in the royal fold," the insider claimed. "Although Sarah [Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife] is still living at Royal Lodge, she is weighing up invitations to spend it with friends including possibly going abroad."
GB News seemingly confirmed, "Royal household staff are reportedly discussing how best to ensure Andrew is not left entirely alone during the season."
"Andrew is depressed after losing his titles and being exiled from the Royal Family—so they don't want to leave him on his own," a source told The Sun.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward also commented on the issue, telling the publication, "It is a very difficult situation with Andrew and Christmas...But I cannot see them leaving him on his own—someone will scoop him up."
Barring an official announcement by the Royal Family, the public might not find out where Andrew is spending the holidays. Still, it appears as though some royal staff members are uneasy about the former duke being left without plans.
